Killings in Rohingya camp to disrupt repatriation: Foreign Minister

SYLHET, Oct 22: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that one after one incident is being planned in the Rohingya camps to hold back repatriation.

He said, "Those Rohingyas who do not want to return Myanmar for their own interest, they might be committing one massacre after another in Rohingya camps. We will look into the matter."

He made the remarks in response to a question from reporters after a programme in Sylhet on Friday morning.

However, the minister said he did not know the details yet. "We are investigating the whole matter," he said.

Momen said a meeting was held on Thursday to discuss ways to improve law and order inside and outside the Rohingya camps.

"Even then, such a big massacre happened today. Seven people were killed by brushfire; it is a matter of great panic."

Momen said, "Many people say the Rohingyas in the camps are involved in drugs and arms trafficking."

"We have discussed all these. My suggestion is if law enforcers needed to fire bullets to stop the rampant drugs and arms trade at the camps."

Meanwhile, regarding the release of Teesta water to Bangladesh, the foreign minister said, "Our home secretary will discuss the matter with the Indian High Commission."

"I don't know whether India has informed us or not about water release before," he said. However, there will be discussions with the high commissioner on several issues. "Political and governmental relations between our two countries are very strong," he said.

The foreign minister arrived in Sylhet on Friday morning on a two-day visit to attend a public awareness discussion on high blood pressure prevention and control in Sylhet district organized by National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and Jalalabad Association.

Earlier on Friday, in a predawn gun attack on a madrasa at Cox's Bazar Ukhiya Rohingya Camp left seven people dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shihab Kaysar and head of Armed Police Battalion-8 (APBn) said miscreants attacked Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Al-Islamiyah Madrasa at block H-52 of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) camp-18 around 4 am, leaving four people dead on the spot.

Police arrested one of the miscreants from the spot with a locally-made gun, 6 bullets and one knife, said the SP. -UNB









