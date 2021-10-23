Video
Cumilla violence, Operation Searchlight tied in with the same thread

Says Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

Former Media Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury on Friday said Operation Gulmarg of 1947, Operation Searchlight of 1971 and recent communal violence in Cumilla are tied in with the same thread.
He said: "We found the similarity between those previous historical events and the incidents in Cumilla. All three incidents have sparked militancy by fuelling anti-humanitarian religious tensions.
He was speaking as the Chief Guest at a seminar on 'Operation Gulmarg and Operation Searchlight: Pakistan's Planned Genocide' at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on the occasion of the 'Black Day' of Pakistan's aggression in Kashmir in 1947.
Rationalism and Liberalism Practice Forum organized the seminar.
In 1947 two months after the partition of the country, communal frenzy broke out in Kashmir. Muslims killed Hindus, Hindus killed Muslims. Unrest has been going on in Kashmir since then."
"The same way on the black night of March 25, 1971, millions of people were killed and raped. Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975. That conspiracy has not stopped. Following this, recent attacks have been carried out in different parts of the country including Cumilla," he added.
Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil, Professor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and NAP General Secretary Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan were present at the seminar as special guests.
The seminar was chaired by senior journalist Basudeb Dhar and conducted by senior journalist Aminul Haque Bhuiyan.


