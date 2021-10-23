123 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours

One hundred and twenty-three more people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 116 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and seven to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 22,130 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 22. Among them, a total of 21,266 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 780. Of them, 625 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 155 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 84 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 15 in October so far.

Among 22,130 infected, 3,933 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 19 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Of the deaths, 78 occurred in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.

