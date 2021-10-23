Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

123 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

One hundred and twenty-three more people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 116 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and seven to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 22,130 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 22. Among them, a total of 21,266 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 780. Of them, 625 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 155 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 84 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 15 in October so far.
Among 22,130 infected, 3,933 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 19 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Of the deaths, 78 occurred in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid may have killed 180,000 health workers: WHO
Killings in Rohingya camp to disrupt repatriation: Foreign Minister
Bangladesh Paribahan Hawker Jote forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Cumilla violence, Operation Searchlight tied in with the same thread
123 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
3 killed in Feni road crash
Land acquisition process for Matarbari LPG Terminal going on fast
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft