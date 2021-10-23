3 killed in Feni road crash

FENI, Oct 22: Three people were killed when a pickup van overturned after losing control on Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Bogdadiya area at Chonuya union of Feni on Friday.

The deceased were identified as the driver Md Sujan of Chandradighalia village in Gopalganj district, the helper Shamim Hasan, a resident of Gobindapur in Madaripur district and Shahidul Islam of Alampur Sanyasitla village of Bholahat branch of Chapainawabganj.

Witnesses said a Chattogram-bound pickup van overturned after it crashed into a tree in front of the Baghdad Convention Centre at Bogdadiya in Chanuya Union around 5:00am.

Monirul Islam, in-charge of Fazilpur Highway Police Outpost, said the injured were rushed to Feni General Hospital where the doctor declared them dead.







