Land acquisition process for Matarbari LPG Terminal going on fast

CHATTOGRAM Oct 22: The acquisition process of 47 acres of land for the State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), an organisation of Energy Ministry is now undergoing speedily for its LPG terminal at Matarbari deep sea port area under Moheshkhali offshore Island.

The BPC applied to the Cox's Bazar district administration for its acquisition in April last.

The Cox's Bazar administration Land acquisition department said that the process for acquisition of those lands is now going on.

BPC sources said that the Development Project Proposal (DPP) would be finalised after conducting a feasibility study.

Sources said, after acquisition of the required areas of land for the project, the feasibility study will begin.

BPC authority hoped that the acquisition of land might be completed within the current year.

It may be mentioned that the BPC had decided to set up a LPG terminal at Moheshkhali in order to meet the growing needs of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry is hunting for a foreign financer for construction of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal at Matarbari deep sea port area as a joint venture project.

They are now hunting for a foreign financer as a partner of a joint venture project. Sources said that the project is now at the initial stage. The Ministry could not yet identify any foreign financer from abroad.

During the current year, the financer can be available for the project. The Ministry hoped that a foreign financer would be available within the current year of 2021.

Sources said, after fixation of a financer, they would go for appointment of a Consultant for the project.

Presently, the country needs around 1.0 million metric tonnes of LPG annually. The figure was 47,000 MT in 2009, and projected to reach 2.5 million MT by 2025.

LPG is currently imported through small- and medium-sized vessels from Singapore or other nearest deep-sea ports where large vessels are anchored. Once the Matarbari deep sea port becomes operational, large vessels will be able to dock there.

According to the sources, three international consortiums, led by two Japanese companies, have already shown interest in this regard.

Sources further said, one consortium is led by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd., in which Korean company SK Gas and local East Coast Group are also collaborating, while of the other two consortiums one is led by Japanese company Marubeni Corporation and the other led bySumitomo Corporation.









