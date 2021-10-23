Quader expresses discomfort

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said that he is in discomfort for failing to keep roads safe up to expectations despite extensive development through mega projects under his ministry.

He said, "Now the main crisis is discipline. If we fail here, all our developments will fail. Even after doing so much, I am not relieved."

Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said so while addressing a discussion programme on the National Roads Safety Day as chief guest at Sarak Bhaban auditorium in the capital. This year slogan of the day is 'Adhere to the Speed Limit, Prevent Road Accidents'.

In the programme, additional IGP of Highway Police Mallick Fakhrul Islam presented the statistics of the amount of fines collected for violating traffic laws in the last nine months.

Later, Obaidul Quader said, "There is no benefit in calculating how much money you have fined. It doesn't matter. The issue important for me is whether the roads are safe. Whether the driver is fit to drive, whether the car is overloaded, whether the car is moving at high speeds that's what I'll see. And whether the number of accidents has decreased is encouraging for me."

Commenting on the accident, the minister said, "It is a cause of endless misery. It happens every day. People die like birds, people die like flies. I can't stand this tragic scene as a human being."

"There is no denying that we have many faults. Our responsibility does not end with putting up beautiful banners. We have to observe safe road day every day," he added.

"There is so much development, but many people ask why this work is not done, why we can't bring order on the road. Now there is crisis on discipline, transport and roads. If we fail here, our development will fade. This is our challenge. Both the quality and speed of work must be maintained," said the minister.

He also resented Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officers and employees' unlawful activities during service delivery and asked the BRTA chairman to take strict disciplinary actions against all corrupted officers and employees.

Secretary of Roads and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam presided over the discussion. Among others, Ilias Kanchan of Nirapad Sarak Chai Andolon, Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Abdus Sabur, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Additional IGP of Highway Police Mallick Fakhrul Islam participated in the discussion.











