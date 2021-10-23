Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Road Safety Day

Quader expresses discomfort

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said that he is in discomfort for failing to keep roads safe up to expectations despite extensive development through mega projects under his ministry.
He said, "Now the main crisis is discipline. If we fail here, all our developments will fail. Even after doing so much, I am not relieved."
Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said so while addressing a discussion programme on the National Roads Safety Day as chief guest at Sarak Bhaban auditorium in the capital. This year slogan of the day is 'Adhere to the Speed Limit, Prevent Road Accidents'.
In the programme, additional IGP of Highway Police Mallick Fakhrul Islam presented the statistics of the amount of fines collected for violating traffic laws in the last nine months.
Later, Obaidul Quader said, "There is no benefit in calculating how much money you have fined. It doesn't matter. The issue important for me is whether the roads are safe. Whether the driver is fit to drive, whether the car is overloaded, whether the car is moving at high speeds that's what I'll see. And whether the number of accidents has decreased is encouraging for me."
Commenting on the accident, the minister said, "It is a cause of endless misery. It happens every day. People die like birds, people die like flies. I can't stand this tragic scene as a human being."
"There is no denying that we have many faults. Our responsibility does not end with putting up beautiful banners. We have to observe safe road day every day," he added.
 "There is so much development, but many people ask why this work is not done, why we can't bring order on the road. Now there is crisis on discipline, transport and roads. If we fail here, our development will fade. This is our challenge. Both the quality and speed of work must be maintained," said the minister.
He also resented Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officers and employees' unlawful activities during service delivery and asked the BRTA chairman to take strict disciplinary actions against all corrupted officers and employees.
Secretary of Roads and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam presided over the discussion. Among others, Ilias Kanchan of Nirapad Sarak Chai Andolon, Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Abdus Sabur, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Additional IGP of Highway Police Mallick Fakhrul Islam participated in the discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid may have killed 180,000 health workers: WHO
Killings in Rohingya camp to disrupt repatriation: Foreign Minister
Bangladesh Paribahan Hawker Jote forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Cumilla violence, Operation Searchlight tied in with the same thread
123 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
3 killed in Feni road crash
Land acquisition process for Matarbari LPG Terminal going on fast
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft