Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:47 AM
Home Back Page

Applications invited for UGC Gold Medal 2020

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Staff Correspondent 

The Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for the "UGC Gold Medal 2020."  
The matter was informed through a notice signed by UGC Research Support and Public Relations Director Md Kamal Hossain on Thursday night.
According to the notice, the application for the UGC Gold Medal 2020 introduced by the UGC is invited in the form prescribed by the Commission from full time teachers of public and private universities of the country.
The applicants, who must be Bangladeshi citizens, should have articles/ books published within 2020.
If the article is a joint publication, only the lead author or the latest author can apply with the consent of other co-authors while in case of book, if there is more than one author, they have to apply jointly.
Biography of the applicant in Bengali and English within 200 words and a summary of the published work in not more than 200 words in the two languages must be submitted.
In case of published article six copies and in case of book four copies should be submitted while soft copy of the article must be submitted to [email protected]
All the application forms should reach the Director, Research Support and Publication Division, Bangladesh University Grants Commission, Agargaon, Dhaka, by the appropriate authority by December 5, said the notice.


