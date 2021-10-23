

Nazia Farhana





Chicken Cheese Balls



Ingredients

250 grams chicken

1/4 cup mozzarella

1 egg

3 tbsp chopped onion

5 clove garlic

1/2 tsp oregano

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 cup bread crumbs

4 tbsp all purpose flour

salt as required

2 pinches powdered black pepper

2 cup sunflower oil

water as required

Recipes Of Dragon Fruit

1. To prepare this cheesy snack recipe, peel a small onion and mince it completely along with garlic. Then, take the chicken and mince it as well. You can easily get minced chicken from the market. Next, crack open the egg in a bowl and beat well using an electric beater and keep aside. Now, take a mixing bowl and mix together minced chicken, minced onion and garlic, salt, pepper powder, oregano, mixed herbs and beaten egg.

2. Now, take a little amount of this mixture and make small to medium-sized balls. To the same ball, make a hollow at the centre and add a mozzarella cheese cube in it. Close the mixture and shape it like a ball once again. Repeat the process again to make more such chicken balls.

3. Now, take a small bowl and mix together all-purpose flour and a little water to make a paste. It should have enough consistency to hold onto the chicken ball. Meanwhile, put a wok over medium flame and heat oil in it. On the other hand, dip each chicken cheese ball in the flour paste and then roll it into the breadcrumbs. Do it 2-3 times so that the chicken balls are well coated for frying.

4. Once coated well, drop 2-3 chicken balls in the wok and deep fry them until light brown in colour. Keep the flame low. Once done, place these deep-fried balls in a kitchen towel to soak the extra oil and serve with a sauce of your choice.







Chicken Nuggets

Recipes Of Dragon Fruit

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp granulated garlic

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup prepared breadcrumbs

1 large egg

1 cup vegetable oil





Method:

1. Place the flour in a resealable plastic bag and season with the garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the chicken pieces in the bag with the flour and toss to coat (work in batches). Transfer the breadcrumbs to a rimmed plate, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

2. Whisk the egg and 1 tablespoon water in a medium bowl. Remove a piece of chicken from the flour, dip in the egg mixture, then the breadcrumbs, gently pressing the crumbs into the chicken, and set on a clean plate. Repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken.

3. Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces to the pan (work in batches if needed) and brown on each side, about 8 minutes total. Use a spatula to transfer the chicken nuggets to a paper-towel-lined plate. Salt while hot and serve. Nazia Farhana, an established culinary artiste and Aessesor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). Cooking was her passion since her chidhood but nowadays that passion turns into obsession as well as profession.Chicken Cheese BallsIngredients250 grams chicken1/4 cup mozzarella1 egg3 tbsp chopped onion5 clove garlic1/2 tsp oregano1 tsp mixed herbs1 cup bread crumbs4 tbsp all purpose floursalt as required2 pinches powdered black pepper2 cup sunflower oilwater as requiredMethod:1. To prepare this cheesy snack recipe, peel a small onion and mince it completely along with garlic. Then, take the chicken and mince it as well. You can easily get minced chicken from the market. Next, crack open the egg in a bowl and beat well using an electric beater and keep aside. Now, take a mixing bowl and mix together minced chicken, minced onion and garlic, salt, pepper powder, oregano, mixed herbs and beaten egg.2. Now, take a little amount of this mixture and make small to medium-sized balls. To the same ball, make a hollow at the centre and add a mozzarella cheese cube in it. Close the mixture and shape it like a ball once again. Repeat the process again to make more such chicken balls.3. Now, take a small bowl and mix together all-purpose flour and a little water to make a paste. It should have enough consistency to hold onto the chicken ball. Meanwhile, put a wok over medium flame and heat oil in it. On the other hand, dip each chicken cheese ball in the flour paste and then roll it into the breadcrumbs. Do it 2-3 times so that the chicken balls are well coated for frying.4. Once coated well, drop 2-3 chicken balls in the wok and deep fry them until light brown in colour. Keep the flame low. Once done, place these deep-fried balls in a kitchen towel to soak the extra oil and serve with a sauce of your choice.Chicken NuggetsIngredients:1/2 cup all-purpose flour1 tsp granulated garlicKosher salt and ground black pepper2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces1 cup prepared breadcrumbs1 large egg1 cup vegetable oilMethod:1. Place the flour in a resealable plastic bag and season with the garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the chicken pieces in the bag with the flour and toss to coat (work in batches). Transfer the breadcrumbs to a rimmed plate, season with salt and pepper and set aside.2. Whisk the egg and 1 tablespoon water in a medium bowl. Remove a piece of chicken from the flour, dip in the egg mixture, then the breadcrumbs, gently pressing the crumbs into the chicken, and set on a clean plate. Repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken.3. Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces to the pan (work in batches if needed) and brown on each side, about 8 minutes total. Use a spatula to transfer the chicken nuggets to a paper-towel-lined plate. Salt while hot and serve.