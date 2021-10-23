

Magical BD starts journey with ‘Art of Innovation’

Actress Nova Firoz, entrepreneur Nusrat Akhter Lopa, director Md Abu Taleb Babu, Magical BD owner Anjalika Simi and other personages were present on the occasion.

Diverse types of collections have been arranged to meet people needs. Saree, unstitch three-piece, curtain, bedsheet, Punjabi as well as fashionable and all new collections of modern designs are available at the showroom.

Magical BD has been brought in the design of its products by incorporating the indigenous tradition. The outfits are handcrafted, block, batik and various motifs. In addition to the showroom, all the products of Fashion House Magical BD will also be available online.

Anjalika Simi, the owner of Magical BD, said, 'We work with completely domestic products. Clothing from different parts of the country can be found in our showroom. Besides, there are plans to have the main showroom of Magical BD in Chittagong.

The fashion house started working through the online platform. We also want to sell our products in the international market which we are already supplying our products in Canada and USA. Currently, we are working to supply our products to the Indian market, she said.











