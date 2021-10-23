Penthouse Livings brings Nobilia from Germany and Smeg from Italy

Video
Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Penthouse Livings Limited has launched Nobilia from Germany and SMEG from Italy in Bangladesh on the occasion of their 2nd anniversary on October 16.
Nobilia is a German kitchen furniture brand that aims to provide every customer exactly as per their desire. Every Nobilia kitchen is absolutely unique and individually planned. SMEG, a "made in Italy" brand that has created a new perception of home appliances, no longer mere products but a true work of arts.
The brands were launched in the presence of Penthouse Livings' Chairman, Nilima Yasmin, Managing Director, Khadija Yeasmin, Director Operations, M Shamsul Arefeen, along with other higher officials as well as several prominent journalists, at Penthouse Livings Ltd.'s flagship showroom in Banani.
Penthouse Livings Limited is the first-ever showroom of its kind in Bangladesh which features furniture, home décor, home accessories, and tableware from over 35 luxurious brands worldwide like Christopher Guy, Caracole, Eichholtz, Michael Aram, Mario Luca Giusti, Nourison, Intercoil, Corelle Brands, Lenox, Royal Albert, Wedgwood, Michael Amini, Bloom Outdoor Mobel, Jonathan Adler, Hudson Valley and many more.










