If you are a voracious sweet and dessert lover, you might have heard the name "Baklava". It is a Turkish heritage massively accepted in many parts of the world. Bangladeshi sweet makers also widely prepare this special brand item with authentic and ancient making-style from the Turkish recipe.The Westin Dhaka, one of the remarkable 5-star hotels of the city, gloriously presents the authentic baklava dish at its pastry café with utmost care and exhilarating price since its journey (2007) in the capital city. Jr. Sous Chef Mohammad Imtiaz Faisal, under the supervision of Turkish chefs-team from time to time, offers this signature Baklava for consumers.To reveal the history, Baklava is a Roman placenta cake, a sugar syrup and butter (ghee) covered baked layered-dough dessert which Patrick Faas identifies as the origin of baklava. It is super tasty with a crunchy and mouth-watering flavor with the fragrance of ghee (butter) and pistachio.Why is the Westin Baklava exceptional and worthy to refer despite the surprising price? Yes, the Westin Baklava is made of Phyllo Pastry Paper (Imported from Australia), foreign Rose water, Pistachio Kernels (Imported from Australia), Caster Sugar, House Water, Slice Orange & slice lemon, Ghee/ Butter (Imported from Australia) and the fragrance. No food color or chemicals are applied. These are the reasons behind the quality and authenticity of taste.This is why the Westin Baklava is special and exceptional, giving a never-forgetting feel for your tastebuds. The Westin Baklava is kind of sweet definitely, but more than a conventional sweet just because of uniqueness and aestheticism.