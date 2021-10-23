

Casual men wardrobe for perfect look

Casual wear usually revolves around a set of basics and classic essentials that form the building blocks of your personal style.

Denim jeans

The backbone of the casual outfit since the 1950s, great fitting jeans can easily be dressed up or toned down.

If you want to project a more polished appearance, opt for a quality pair of jeans in straight-leg styles and a dark wash.

For a more laid-back, off-duty look, go for cuts in lighter hues. Whatever style you choose, denim is always a failsafe go-to style that you can take in many different directions.

Casual T-shirts

For your T-shirt, the rule is to keep it simple. Opt for classic crew-neck cotton T-shirts in plain colours. White, navy, black and grey are good starting points.

You can spice up your casual outfit with some bold patterns, styles and designs if you want. But always make sure to find the right fit for your body type. You want a T-shirt that hugs your body but doesn't look like a second skin. There is nothing worse than unflattering cuts.

Polo shirts

One level of formality above the T-shirt, the Polo shirt is another essential in your wardrobe.

You can't go wrong when dressing casually if you combine a premium pair of jeans with a polo shirt. You don't need to spend a lot of money on a good polo shirt but you do need to make sure that it fits your body type.

Casual shirts

Casual short-sleeved shirts are essential when you want to look a little sharper. For a more relaxed look, you can unbutton and roll the cuffs.

Just like for your T-shirt, start building up your shirt wardrobe with the essential colours. A white classic shirt is a foundation. Make sure that the collar looks good when left open to the third button but also when fully buttoned up.













