

Pandemic disrupted my connections, strengthened communications

Quarantine changed the lifestyle I enjoyed but it could not keep me away from the people I loved. stealthilyI sneaked into my parent's room. Grabbing my mother's phone and I rushed back to my room. I searched Uncle Ramu's number and prayed to God that he would pick up. He did. I broke down crying on the phone saying I missed his bus rides. He laughed and said that one day we would win over coronavirus, our lifewould return to normalcy and we would have the same bus rides once again.

Sadly, he lost his job as our school needs no bus driver anymore during quarantined lifestyle. Uncle Ramu and I talked for almost an hour, he tried his best to make me laugh from the other side of the mechanical box stuck to my ear.

After our talk, I turned more nostalgic. I was sure I had woken at the wrong side of the bed today. Taking thelaptop from my bedside and I started taking preparation for my first lesson. I had maths class first. But poor internet service interrupted our connection with teacher. It felt like I was witnessing a choking dolphin. No one in the class dared to speak about sir's internet connection. We all stood on the other side of the screen, laughing at the fact that yet another maths class was going in vain. Our WhatsApp friends group exploded with texts and voice messages. Everyone was repeating the same thing about sir's internet lag. Reading those absurd texts that we type in our group chat made me smile. All the new and old abbreviations we have started using during this pandemic, I recently noticed I even talk in abbreviations sometimes. My most favorite being 'LOL'.

Intestingly, Soonerour math teacher got disconnected from class20 minutes before time. His departure earned us a cheer. In a flick of a second, all our mics were unmuted. We joked about class 9 and how quarantine has ruined our study habits.

I had fifteen minutes to spare before my next class with no idea of what to do. Watching drama during the break between each class has been a regular part of my life during the pandemic, but my mind was unwilling to do it today.

As if God had heard my thoughts, my mother called me to the kitchen. I ran off to her and she handed me six plastic zip bags and two plastic closed containers. I gazed at her in confusion. She told me to hand them over to Aunt Rahela, our housemaid before this lockdown. My mother requested her not to come to our house for safety. However, that did not change the fact that she still worked for us. Every week we would send containers to her and she would send Rotis, fried snacks, and chopped vegetables sorted perfectly, back to us. We kept our attachment with her so that she still had her means of earning. Occasionally during certain festivals, we would also deliver food to her family.

I grabbed my phone, wore an n95 mask over a surgical mask, a hair cap covering my hair that was tied up to a bun, and gloves on my hand.

Aunt Rahela only lived two minutes away from our house. The road to her house was noiseless, there was no car on the road. If covid 19 did not exist then this would not have been the case, there would have been huge traffic blocking the road. I never thought I would say this but I miss the traffic and loud noises that surrounded our neighborhood every morning. As I dropped off the containers at Aunt Rahela's house, I took out my phone and joined my next class. I enquired about her health and how her family was doing.

I returned home minutes later and spent my entire morning doing classes and taking notes. After school, I ate my lunch at went to rest. I did not have sound sleep today. I got up from my bed and went to our balcony. It was about 4 in the evening. Staring at the evening sky that made me spellbound,subconsciously I started singing as I watched the mesmerizing dusk. I finally noticed that I was singing when my family had gathered around me and started singing along with me. My brother played his guitar like a pro, my sister and mother tuning in with my song and my father played some beats on his favorite bongo.

Spending more quality time with my family was one of the best blessings quarantine had gifted me. As I finished the song, we all smiled at each other. My father started sharing stories about his childhood, on how in such a beautiful evening he would play till nightfall getting covered from hand to feet with mud. He laughed as he recollected his childhood moments.

As pall of darkness fell on the sky we each went back to our separate rooms. I had my virtual ACP rehearsal with my school friends. I joined into the zoom meeting seeing that already everyone had arrived. We had decided on doing a drama act. Not to mention I was the main hero character. While acting I thought of last year's drama rehearsals, it was so much more fun to practice in the art room surrounded by my friends and our respective teachers than at ur homes. That was when an idea came to my mind. I shared them with my friends and they all agreed. I dialed Ismath miss's number on my phone while another friend of mine dialed Ashfaquesir's. Ismath miss and Ashfaque sir were our drama coordinator teachers last year and wished to share the same memory with them again. After several pleads both of them finally agreed to our proposition. They entered our meeting and gave us some acting and verbal speaking tips. By the end of rehearsal as we bid them farewell we all ridiculed thinking about last year's drama performance incidents. How our broken stand mic made ludicrous sounds and on the day of the performance turned one of the actor's voice into a girl's.

After the meeting, it was already time for dinner. I was studying for my geography test after dinner when I suddenly remembered that today was the birthday of one of my best friends. I had not communicated with her for 4 years and going. I did not have her number but I knew she had Instagram. I was hesitant at first to install the app on my phone. I enjoyed staying away from social media as much as possible. However, I was in quarantine, at the bedside of my room, with my phone just beside my geography textbook, what can you expect? I grabbed my phone to install the app and spared no minute in sending her a follow request. I went back to studying after that. Minutes later I got a message from Instagram and a call. It was my that friend who dialed me up. I picked up the call and shrieked in joy. Wishing her the best quarantine birthday. We gossiped about how our lives were going during this pandemic and the funny online class situations we have all been in. Hours went by as we talked.

If this lockdown has taught me anything, it was that keeping connections is very important. On a normal day before covid-19, I barely got time to socialize. Talking to my long-lost best friend after 4 years, playing family games such as charade, holding family talent shows, meeting up with previous teachers, and most importantly having time to be grateful for all the joyful moments in my life, this pandemic provided me the opportunity. By the end of the day, I was pleased by knowing I managed to bring smiles to myself and my loved ones.











