





Mafia Premier League

Cricket was a natural choice when he wanted to write a sports-thriller. Though cricket, underworld, and match fixing have always been intertwined, this book, he says, gives a different take on crime from close quarters."While it is packed with action and thriller elements, it also sets out to tell the story of an underdog making it big. It is not preachy but there is a subtle positive message."



Stories with a message

Mafia Premier League is his 10th book as an author, known for his fiction in English including Once Upon an IAS Exam and Heart Quake (both by Rupa) and non-fiction works in Tamil such as Ettum Thoorathil IAS (Vikatan Publications) and Adhuvum Idhuvum (Vijaya Pathippagam).

"I started writing my first Tamil book - Ettum Dhoorathil IAS - after seeing a lot of kids in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu having the desire and motivation but no proper guidance to clear competitive exams," says Vijayakarthikeyan, who served as the Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation and later as the Collector of Tiruppur. The medico-turned-bureaucrat also plays for the TN IAS Cricket team. He sticks to a simple writing style to reach out to readers of all age groups in both English and Tamil. "Fiction gives me the space to tell a story as well as convey a social message."

Mafia Premier League also turns the spotlight on good lifestyle, staying fit, setting your goals and achieving them one by one.

"I have done my MBBS, cleared the services and still pursue my love for writing. With proper planning, one can always find time to follow their passion," he says and recalls watching the India-West Indies match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai during 2011. "Yuvaraj Singh scored a century. It was such a happy moment to catch it live. Twenty days later, I gave my UPSC interview."

Courtesy: THE HINDU











