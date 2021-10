Inside

When the day is gone

Sing that song

Play it low

Move with the flow

Feel the joy

Get on your knees,



'Taste the water

that's cold as ice'



Feel my pride

Don't play with my mind

It's hot out there

But the water seems

cold as ice,



Let's get high

Never say good bye

Take it easy

Taste the smile,



Still,

'the water seems cold as ice'



What's on your mind

Reach out million times

Feel lonely never mind

On the road

Let's embrace the fact,



'Still the water seems

