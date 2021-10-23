|
Two poems by Hashim Kiam
My ancestors used to
walk on the golden powder-flown paths
which to kiss with my
ungrateful lips, I ransack the
whole land, but only appear
in dawn dreams-more valuable to me
than gold mines and
blue whale-throbbed seas. They sleep in
deeply delved heart of our
peerless mother frequently devastated
by the hungry civilizations, but every time
bounced back with her
head erect. I behold aromatic
soul-oozing drops that
smile on water lilies, and every petal
with the comeliness of a dravidian child eyes
heals my aching soul
in heavy hours of life. I have taken
a handful of azure happiness from their
holy footmarks to colour the skies
unremittingly bathing in
smoke as black as witches' hair
vomited by nuclear industries.
Artistic Land
A vast sky-like beauty of molten diamond drops
decorated on noon-washed backs of the
working farmers' rows, dazzles
the eyes of SM Sultan still. With a green
wedding veil, the queen of beauty
dancing on the weaves
of young jute fields, even now, mesmerizes
Pagla Kanai to compose
fabulous songs. Pregnant paddy fields
fostered and guarded by the soft late
Autumn sun, can outdo
The Mona Lisa in art exhibitions. The rivers like
extended family girls swimming
in the sea of never-ending happiness, could
provide no less food for undying poetry
to young keats than greek art and mythology did.
The poet is assistant Professor of English,
Kushtia Government Mahila College