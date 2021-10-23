Two poems by Hashim Kiam



My ancestors used to

walk on the golden powder-flown paths

which to kiss with my

ungrateful lips, I ransack the

whole land, but only appear

in dawn dreams-more valuable to me

than gold mines and

blue whale-throbbed seas. They sleep in

deeply delved heart of our

peerless mother frequently devastated

by the hungry civilizations, but every time

bounced back with her

head erect. I behold aromatic

soul-oozing drops that

smile on water lilies, and every petal

with the comeliness of a dravidian child eyes

heals my aching soul

in heavy hours of life. I have taken

a handful of azure happiness from their

holy footmarks to colour the skies

unremittingly bathing in

smoke as black as witches' hair

vomited by nuclear industries.



Artistic Land



A vast sky-like beauty of molten diamond drops

decorated on noon-washed backs of the

working farmers' rows, dazzles

the eyes of SM Sultan still. With a green

wedding veil, the queen of beauty

dancing on the weaves

of young jute fields, even now, mesmerizes

Pagla Kanai to compose

fabulous songs. Pregnant paddy fields

fostered and guarded by the soft late

Autumn sun, can outdo

The Mona Lisa in art exhibitions. The rivers like

extended family girls swimming

in the sea of never-ending happiness, could

provide no less food for undying poetry

to young keats than greek art and mythology did.



The poet is assistant Professor of English,

Kushtia Government Mahila College







