Names of the winners of Ujan Book Review Contest 2021 announced

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:45 AM
Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Observer Desk

Poet and Essayist Soroj Mostafa has won the first prize as the top critic in the Ujan Book Review Contest 2021. Elius Babor secured the second prize and Mazeda Mujib the third spot. The three winners will get Tk 20,000, Tk 15,000 and Tk 10,000 respectively or books having value equal to the prize money. A five-member jury board comprising renowned authors and translators selected the winners following a thorough evaluation. The Review Contest was organized on two important translations of Korean literature- Korear Kobita (Korean Poetry, translated into Bengali by Chhanda Mahbub), and  Korear Golpo (Short Stories of Korea, edited by Soroishwarja Muhommod) published by Ujan Prakashan.   
Literature Translation Institute of Korea lent its assistance in translating the two books and organizing the Review Contest.
Prizes were awarded to 10 more individuals who took part in the contest. They are Milu Hasan, Zahid Sohag, Serajum Munira, Samprity Mallick, Olat Ehsan, Harun Sumon, Rummana Jannat, Fahad Hossain, Hasan Jamil and Abida Tahsin Promi. Each of them will get books worth Tk 5,000.
The jury board was comprised of Ekushey Padak-winning writer Subrata Barua, Essayist and Translator Kumar Chakraborty, Translator Rafiq-Um-Munir Chowdhury, Poet Sohel Hasan Galib, and Korean Language Specialist and Translator Sheuli Fateha.
The prizes will be handed over to the winners at a programme. The date and venue of the programme will be made public soon.


