

Names of the winners of Ujan Book Review Contest 2021 announced

Literature Translation Institute of Korea lent its assistance in translating the two books and organizing the Review Contest.

Prizes were awarded to 10 more individuals who took part in the contest. They are Milu Hasan, Zahid Sohag, Serajum Munira, Samprity Mallick, Olat Ehsan, Harun Sumon, Rummana Jannat, Fahad Hossain, Hasan Jamil and Abida Tahsin Promi. Each of them will get books worth Tk 5,000.

The jury board was comprised of Ekushey Padak-winning writer Subrata Barua, Essayist and Translator Kumar Chakraborty, Translator Rafiq-Um-Munir Chowdhury, Poet Sohel Hasan Galib, and Korean Language Specialist and Translator Sheuli Fateha.

The prizes will be handed over to the winners at a programme. The date and venue of the programme will be made public soon.

















