IHM observes progs on Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:45 AM
Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Observer Desk

Institute of Hazrat Mohammad (SAW) observed Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi (SM) through week-long programmes which included Nationwide Talent Competition for Visually Impaired students, Tafseer & Discussion Sessions and Milad Mahfil marking on 12th Rabiul Awwal.
The talent competition was participated by Visually Impaired students from across the country in various categories in different age groups - Holy Quran Recitation competition; Hamd and Naate Rasul SAW competition and Essay Competition.
The competition aimed to generate awareness and spread the light on the Teachings of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) to build a tolerant and peaceful society. Participants presented their submission through online submissions and the Award ceremony was held on 8th Rabiul Awwal on the Institute premisesib Dhaka where stipends were distributed amongst 16 winners.  
Mr. Zakiul Islam, Managing Director of Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd was present at the Award ceremony as Chief Guest and Professor Mamunur Rashid of Computer Science Dept. of Dhaka University was present as a Special Guest.
The Chief Guest praised the Institute for organizing such an inclusive and awareness building program for over a decade and expressed his interest to assist the Institute to spread such training programs to the remote areas of the country with the help of NESCO.








