Rangpur records 0.77pc C-19 positivity rate

RANGPUR, Oct 21: Rangpur division recorded 0.77 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as only one fresh case was reported after testing 130 new samples in the division on Thursday.

Health officials said the overall coronavirus situation continues improving amid declining positivity rate during the last more than two months in the division.

Earlier, the daily Covid-19 positivity rates were 1.97 percent on Wednesday, 2.56 percent on Tuesday, 2.72 percent on Monday, 2.42 percent on Sunday, 3.29 percent on Saturday and 5.32 percent on Friday last in the division.

The only one new patient was reported after diagnosing 94 samples at the Covid-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur at the daily positivity rate of 1.06 percent today.

"The only new Covid-19 infected patient is hailing from Dinajpur district," Principal of MARMC Professor Dr Syed Nazir Hossain said.

"Meanwhile, no new patient was reported positive after testing 36 samples at the Covid-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur today," Principal of RpMC Professor Dr AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu told BSS at 6 pm.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Motaharul Islam said the number of Covid-19 patients rose to 55,241 as one new positive case was reported today from across the division.

"The district-wise break up of total 55,241 patients include 12,446 of Rangpur, 3,800 Panchagarh, 4,437 of Nilphamari, 2,737 of Lalmonirhat, 4,636 of Kurigram, 7,604 of Thakurgaon, 14,724 of Dinajpur and 4,857 of Gaibandha in the division," he added.