Banking Events

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) organised a virtual discussion meeting on Sheikh Russel's 58th Birthday at the bank's Head Office recently. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Nasiruzzaman addressed the meeting as chief guest. The Managing Director Shirin Akhter presided over the meeting while the director of the bank Mrittyunjoy Saha dealt with different aspects of Sheikh Russel life and his own belongings as negotiator. Among others, senior executives along with other bank officials were connected virtually on the occasion.Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating the new premises of Tongi Branch, (Noakhali Tower, Anarkali Road, Tongi, Gazipur) on Thursday. Md. Abdul Khaleque Miah (General Manager and Zonal Head-Dhaka North Zone), Md. Rabiul Hasan (General Manager-PRD) and local dignitaries are also present in the occasion.Chattogram South, Cumilla, Noakhali Zones and Khatungonj Corporate Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Business Development Conference on virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, other high officials and Head of Branches under Chattogram South, Cumilla, Noakhali Zones and Corporate branches attended the conference.