Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations

NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations

NRBC Bank Limited launched its microfinance-based Partnership Banking services with SKS Foundation to provide banking services to the marginalized people of 19 locations of the Northern Region of the country.
S M Parvez Tamal Chairman of the Bank inaugurated those 19 sub-branches as Chief Guest, on Thursday.  Rasel Ahmed Liton, Executive Director of SKS Foundation joined the ceremony, says a press release.
19 Partnership Banking  Sub-branches are Faridpur, Dokkhin Boailmari, Sanalpara,  Chak Ramanandapur and Atgharia (Pabna), Rajarampu (Chapainawabganj), Sreekhola,Talgachi, Parkola, Shernagar, Brahmangram, Chandaikona, Nimgachi, Hat Pangashi (Sirajganj), Godarpara, Ghoradhap, Sonatola (Bogra), Rajabirat (Gaibandha) and Hapania ( Naogaon) .
Besides, Shariatpur Sadar, Kalshi ( Mirpur-12, Dhaka), Duragapur ( Netrokona) and Nikli ( Kishoreganj) sub-branch also started its Banking services. Md. Elias Uddin Mollah, MP, Dhaka-16 inaugurated Kalshi Sub-branch and  Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, Shareholder of the Bank inaugurated Nikli sub-branch as Chief Guest.  
S M Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank has started Partnership Banking in order to provide services to the people devoid of banking facilities. This initiative shall be instrumental in creating new employments and promoting entrepreneurs.     
High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations
ICMAB team meets BSEC Chairman
‘BCIC asked to complete building of fertiliser godown in time’
Lafarge launches Holcim Shokti cement in BD
BD rooftop solar firm wins £300,000 UK fund
Delhi starts training of Dhaka Metro rail staff
Pvt sector borrowings grow by $4.6b in FY21


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft