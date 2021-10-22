

NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations

S M Parvez Tamal Chairman of the Bank inaugurated those 19 sub-branches as Chief Guest, on Thursday. Rasel Ahmed Liton, Executive Director of SKS Foundation joined the ceremony, says a press release.

19 Partnership Banking Sub-branches are Faridpur, Dokkhin Boailmari, Sanalpara, Chak Ramanandapur and Atgharia (Pabna), Rajarampu (Chapainawabganj), Sreekhola,Talgachi, Parkola, Shernagar, Brahmangram, Chandaikona, Nimgachi, Hat Pangashi (Sirajganj), Godarpara, Ghoradhap, Sonatola (Bogra), Rajabirat (Gaibandha) and Hapania ( Naogaon) .

Besides, Shariatpur Sadar, Kalshi ( Mirpur-12, Dhaka), Duragapur ( Netrokona) and Nikli ( Kishoreganj) sub-branch also started its Banking services. Md. Elias Uddin Mollah, MP, Dhaka-16 inaugurated Kalshi Sub-branch and Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, Shareholder of the Bank inaugurated Nikli sub-branch as Chief Guest.

S M Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank has started Partnership Banking in order to provide services to the people devoid of banking facilities. This initiative shall be instrumental in creating new employments and promoting entrepreneurs.

High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.









