ICMAB team meets BSEC Chairman



A ICMAB delegation led by its President Abu Bakar Siddique meets BSEC Chairman Prof. Dr.Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam (2nd from right) at the latter's office on Thursday.

The ICMAB President apprised the Chairman regarding the present status and activities of the Institute and sought all out support from the Government for its further and rapid development.

The Chairman highly appreciated the role of the professional accountants in the economic development of the country and assured to provide full co-operation for the development of CMA profession.

Among others Vice-President Mr. Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, Treasurer Mr. A.K.M. Kamruzzaman FCMA, Past President and Council Member Mr. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA and Executive Director Mr. Muhammad Abdullah were present in the meeting.

Addition to this President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Past President of ICMAB A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA was present.













