‘BCIC asked to complete building of fertiliser godown in time’

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana asked officials concerned to complete the construction work of buffer godowns for fertilizer within stipulated time maintaining quality of work.

She made the directive while inspecting the Nilphamari Buffer Godown recently, said a press release on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is constructing 13 buffer godowns in different districts across the country for ensuring fertilizer storage and smooth distribution facilities.

Zakia Sultana directed the BCIC authorities, including the project director of 13 buffer fertilizer godowns project to maintain strict monitoring over quality work in this regard.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry SM Alam, Joint Secretary of the ministry Anwarul Alam, Nilphamari Deputy Commissioner Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury and senior BCIC officials were present on the occasion.










