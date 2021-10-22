Lafarge launches Holcim Shokti cement in BD

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) one of the leading cement manufacturers of the country has launched a new cement brand 'Holcim Shokti'; the first rapid early strength cement in Bangladesh market. The new brand was unveiled at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 18 October, 2021.

Boom in construction due to rising income levels and rapid urbanization has created the demand for high strength cement and pronounced the need for faster construction turnaround time. Based on market research and customer feedback LafargeHolcim Bangladesh carried out extensive research and trials to develop 'Holcim Shokti'.

'Holcim Shokti' is the first rapid early strength cement product in Bangladesh based on the 'Rapid Set' technology that enhances early strength, ensures faster setting times and uses optimum amount of water to ensurebetter workability. It is a specialized cement that ensures 50 percent extra strength in two days. This can be used in RCC structure, renovation and development of both residential and commercial projects. Due to its rapid early strength, it will save 15-25 percent time at the de-shuttering stage leading to lower construction cost.It will save approximate 1400 taka per tonne cement usage. This cement is available all across Bangladesh in environment friendly BOPP bag which is tamper & moisture proof and can be stored for four to six months.

The company believes 'Holcim Shokti' will be able to attract the customers due to its uniqueness, sustainability and cost saving features and shall bring a different dimensionin the construction industry as a whole.

Professor Dr.Raquib Ahsan, fromDepartment of Civil Engineering, BUET presented the key note during the launch where top distributors and prominent Structural Engineers& Architects of different corporate housesalong with company officials were present.







