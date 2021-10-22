Delhi starts training of Dhaka Metro rail staff

Oct 21: DMRC Begins Training Of Dhaka Metrorail Staff From Bangladesh At Delhi Metro Rail AcademyTraining of Dhaka metrorail staff by Delhi Metro (DMRC)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) commenced training the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of the Dhaka Metro at its training academy known as Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), located at Shastri Park Depot.

The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at DMRA from 14 October.

The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after implementing the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at DMRA.

The training duration of the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days as per the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical, on-job training, etc.

Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as 'MRT Line-6', comprising 20.1 km.

"This major off-shore assignment will further boost the image of DMRA as a premier training destination in the field of MRTS not only in India but internationally," DMRC said.

Earlier, DMRA had conducted short term courses for MRT Jakarta and LRT Colombo.

In 2002, DMRC sent its first batch of staff for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi. DMRC has reached a unique historical milestone of training metro rail staff from other nations within two decades. -Swarajya







