Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:14 PM
Home Business

Pvt sector borrowings grow by $4.6b in FY21

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

External borrowing by private sector increased by $4.6 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021 as the sluggish  economic activities amid the Covid outbreak compelled both exporters and importers to extend the validity of the external loans.
The policy relaxations made by Bangladesh Bank (BB) allowed the businesses to delay payments or renew repayment tenure of foreign debts as there was no repayment capacity of the borrowers.
With the increase in external private debts in FY21, the country's external debts of the private sector increased to $18.69 billion from $14.09 billion at the end of FY20.
BB officials, however, said that the external debts were still very low compared with that of the other countries, including India and China.
The country has been allowing long-term borrowing from foreign sources by private sector for long and the facility was formalised in 1999.
Besides, a government policy introduced in 2012 facilitated the private sector to avail short-term external loans as part of its initiative to support meeting a growing demand for investments to achieve an accelerated economic growth.
Local businesses are allowed to borrow from foreign sources at around 3.7 per cent (LIBOR plus 3.5 per cent). Before the increase of foreign debt of private sector by $4.6 billion in FY21, the country's external debts had dropped by $115.35 million in FY20 after a $235.07-million increase in FY19, BB data showed.
In FY17 and FY18, the overseas borrowing by private sector grew by $1.05 billion and $3.43 billion respectively.
Asked about the increase in foreign debts amid the Covid outbreak, a BB official said that the central bank had offered a number of facilities for exporters and importers to repay their foreign debts after the outbreak of coronavirus.
It was quite impossible for the overseas borrowers, including the exports and importers, to repay debts due to a steep fall in cash flow, he said. As part of the policy relaxations, the central bank extended, among others things, the repayment tenure against the buyer's credit to one year from six months.
Besides, foreign owned or controlled companies operating in Bangladesh were allowed to access short-term working capital loans for one year to another year from their parent companies or shareholders abroad to meet actual needs for payments of 3-month wages and salaries to staff regardless of their length of engagement in manufacturing or services output activities.
The amount would not have increased that much if the payments were made, the official said. Mutual Trust Bank managing director and chief executive officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman told The Daily Observer that the private sector external debts were still bearable.
He said that low-cost of fund and long-term repayment scope had attracted the country's borrowers to take overseas loans. Mahbubur, however, said that the overseas loans were creating an excess flow of local currency on the local banking sector.


