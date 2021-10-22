bKash offers instant cashback for expenses at 4 resorts

bKash has brought instant cash back offer on payment at Concord Group's four amusement parks - Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Foy's Lake and Sea World to let customers enjoy exciting rides, water sports and nature with family and friends.

Customers can avail BDT 200 instant cash back on minimum payment of BDT 850 in Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom amusement parks located at the outskirts of Dhaka. They can also enjoy BDT 100 instant cash back on minimum payment of BDT 400 at Foy's Lake and Sea World in Chattogram. The offer will be valid till November 30.

Customers can enjoy the cash back offer twice in a month, which means they can avail the offer four times during the two-month long campaign. Thus, a customer can get a maximum of BDT 800 in Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom and a maximum of BDT 400 at Foy's Lake and Sea World during the campaign period. Users can make payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#.







