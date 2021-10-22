Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RAB to get GP telecoms, ICT facilitations

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

RAB to get GP telecoms, ICT facilitations

RAB to get GP telecoms, ICT facilitations

The partnership between mobile operator Grameenphone (GP) and Rapid Action Battalion Forces (RAB) has been reinforced to help meet RAB's a telecommunication and ICT requirements.
To bring the mobile network of RAB Forces under the same platform, a corporate agreement has been signed between both the parties at the RAB Forces' Headquarters on October 18, last.
Under this agreement, GP will provide tailormade voice, data and ICT solutions to RAB for the next five years, strengthening the collaboration to achieve more remarkable milestones ahead.
Lt Col Reaz Shahrear, psc, G, Director Communication & MIS, Rapid Action Battalion Forces and Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Government and Strategic Business, Grameenphone, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Among other respected officials present were - Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG; Colonel K M Azad, BPM, psc, ADG Operations; Imtiaz Ahmed PPM, ADG Administration of Rapid Action Battalion Forces; Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Kazi Mahboob Hassan, CBO, Grameenphone; and other designated members from both the organizations.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Director General (DG) of RAB Forces, expressed his continued reliability on Grameenphone, saying - "RAB has been relying on Grameenphone as a trusted connectivity partner over the years for its countrywide coverage, innovative services and excellence. As we renew this partnership, I look forward to even better services from Grameenphone in the coming days."
Aiming to nourish the confidence in the relationship further, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, "We are humbled to provide our telecommunication and ICT services to RAB - which needs connectivity excellence to deliver on their daily operations in every corner of the country as & when needed. This agreement renewal is a testimony of keeping promises to them which drives us to innovate and build advanced capabilities in our network through modernization."






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations
ICMAB team meets BSEC Chairman
‘BCIC asked to complete building of fertiliser godown in time’
Lafarge launches Holcim Shokti cement in BD
BD rooftop solar firm wins £300,000 UK fund
Delhi starts training of Dhaka Metro rail staff
Pvt sector borrowings grow by $4.6b in FY21


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft