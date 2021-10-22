

RAB to get GP telecoms, ICT facilitations

To bring the mobile network of RAB Forces under the same platform, a corporate agreement has been signed between both the parties at the RAB Forces' Headquarters on October 18, last.

Under this agreement, GP will provide tailormade voice, data and ICT solutions to RAB for the next five years, strengthening the collaboration to achieve more remarkable milestones ahead.

Lt Col Reaz Shahrear, psc, G, Director Communication & MIS, Rapid Action Battalion Forces and Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Government and Strategic Business, Grameenphone, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among other respected officials present were - Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG; Colonel K M Azad, BPM, psc, ADG Operations; Imtiaz Ahmed PPM, ADG Administration of Rapid Action Battalion Forces; Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Kazi Mahboob Hassan, CBO, Grameenphone; and other designated members from both the organizations.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Director General (DG) of RAB Forces, expressed his continued reliability on Grameenphone, saying - "RAB has been relying on Grameenphone as a trusted connectivity partner over the years for its countrywide coverage, innovative services and excellence. As we renew this partnership, I look forward to even better services from Grameenphone in the coming days."

Aiming to nourish the confidence in the relationship further, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, "We are humbled to provide our telecommunication and ICT services to RAB - which needs connectivity excellence to deliver on their daily operations in every corner of the country as & when needed. This agreement renewal is a testimony of keeping promises to them which drives us to innovate and build advanced capabilities in our network through modernization."









