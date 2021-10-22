Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Business

Daraz holds Seller Summit 2021

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Desk

Daraz Bangladesh (https://daraz.com.bd/), concern of Alibaba group, has recently organized the grand event "Daraz Seller Summit" for the fourth time with the aim of connecting the sellers and entrepreneurs with the transforming digital technologies adapted by Daraz.
The main objective of Daraz Seller Summit 2021 was to inform the sellers about the new digital changes that have taken place in Daraz's activities as a result of the consistent technological and commercial alterations, says a press release.
The Daraz Seller Summit 2021 was held on Tuesday last, at the capital's Bangabandhu International Convention Center, starting at 7 pm.
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam was present at the event as the Chief Guest. Rezwanul Haque Jami, Head of eCommerce, a2i Program, ICT Division joined as the Special Guest. About 800 guests participated in this year's Daraz Seller Summit.
The discussion at the Daraz Seller Summit primarily focused on how sellers in the e-commerce range can conduct their business operations in a simpler and more efficient way as a part of Daraz through the addition and incorporation of modern technology.
The seller summit further discussed numerous upcoming features and initiatives of Daraz ranging from the world's biggest sale campaign 11.11 to the usage of new attributes of the Daraz App.  Currently daraz has 40,000 sellers, 2.5 million products and thousands of brands.
Apart from the discussion on digital innovation and e-commerce inclusion, one of the highlights of this year's Daraz Seller Summit for the guests was the impeccable music arrangement of the popular band 'Joler Gaan'.




