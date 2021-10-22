

Bangladesh Finance, Coast Foundation to work for sustainable dev

Bangladesh Finance Limited signed an agreement with Coast Foundation allowing BDT 1,000 million to fund sustainable development under its microfinance programmes, says a press release.

As the Lead Arranger and Fund Raiser, a signing ceremony was organized on Monday 18 September by Bangladesh Finance Ltd. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Executive director of Coast Foundation, and Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director of Bangladesh Finance Ltd signed the deal representing their organisations.

This will enable Coast Foundation to contribute to achieving Rural Development and Women Empowerment Goals for Bangladesh.

Other high official of both companies was present at the ceremony.

Bangladesh Finance is one of the oldest non-banking financial institutions in the country, listed both on Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges. For the last 22 years, the company has been working with various initiatives in the financial and socio-economic sectors.















