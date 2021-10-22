Video
Walton to launch high resolution large display laptops

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Desk

Bangladeshi technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to launch its new series of laptops featuring 15.6-inch high definition anti-glare full HD LED-backlit displays.
The screens of the PASSION BX10 series laptops can be laid flat up to 180-degrees, which will give users comforts and unique experience, says a press release.
The new series of laptops include three models- Passion BX310U, Passion BX510U and Passion BX710U. The laptops feature Intel's 10th Generation Core i3, i5 and i7 processor and based on models clock rate varies from 1.60 to 4.90GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD along with all modern features.
The new series of Gray color laptops will soon be available at all Walton Plazas, distributor showrooms, IT and mobile dealer showrooms across the country. The Core i5 and Core i7 models are priced at BDT 64,550 and BDT 74,550 respectively. Customers will get attractive discounts when ordering it from online shop e-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com).
Walton insiders said that the company had earlier marketed the Passion BP series laptops with a 15.6-inch display. The same size display has been given in Passion BX10 series laptops with customers are getting high resolution big screen laptops along with 10th generation processors.
Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Director Liakat Ali said, Walton is marketing products based on the needs and demands of all classes of customers, starting from students to job holders. We update the products with advance features every now and then so that the young generation of our country does not lag behind in the invisible competition for the excellence of technology worldwide.
Shah Arfin, Product Manager of Walton Laptops, said Walton always has to consider the needs of local customers as well as their purchasing power as a local company. We earlier released Tamarind EX10 Pro series laptops with 14-inch full HD LED backlit high definition display which gained huge response from customers. However, they were demanding larger screen laptops with 10th generation processors for which Walton goes for PASSION BX10 series. Walton will soon launch laptops with 11th generation processors.
Walton is producing and marketing various models and features of desktop, laptop, all-in-one PC, Tab, monitor, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, earphone, UPS, USB hub, card reader, speaker, SSD, external SSD, RAM, PCBA, memory card, Wi-Fi router, power bank, projector, digital writing pad, USB Type C and HDMI cable etc. The Bangladeshi tech-giant will soon launch products such as access control devices, printers, networking switches and webcams etc.


