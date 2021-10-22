Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the seven sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues, on Thursday.

However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 13,109.71 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 16,828.51 million at the previous session of the week.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 55.62 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 7,076.23. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 43.29 points to finish at 2,699.34 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 13.24 points to close at 1,518.16.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 153 advanced, 179 declined and 42 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by IFIC, NRBC Bank, Delta Life and Orion Pharma.

NRBC Bank was the day's top gainer, rising 9.84 per cent, while Mithun Knit was the worst loser, shedding 7.19 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 172.28 points to settle at 20,693.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 106.06 points to close at 12,433.89.

Of the issues traded, 114 declined, 132 advanced and 27 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 1.23 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 41.81 crore. -BSS







