Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

After witnessing a downward trend in the seven sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues, on Thursday.
However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 13,109.71 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 16,828.51 million at the previous session of the week.
After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 55.62 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 7,076.23. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 43.29 points to finish at 2,699.34 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 13.24 points to close at 1,518.16.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 153 advanced, 179 declined and 42 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by IFIC, NRBC Bank, Delta Life and Orion Pharma.
NRBC Bank was the day's top gainer, rising 9.84 per cent, while Mithun Knit was the worst loser, shedding 7.19 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 172.28 points to settle at 20,693.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 106.06 points to close at 12,433.89.
Of the issues traded, 114 declined, 132 advanced and 27 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 1.23 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 41.81 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations
ICMAB team meets BSEC Chairman
‘BCIC asked to complete building of fertiliser godown in time’
Lafarge launches Holcim Shokti cement in BD
BD rooftop solar firm wins £300,000 UK fund
Delhi starts training of Dhaka Metro rail staff
Pvt sector borrowings grow by $4.6b in FY21


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft