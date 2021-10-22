Video
FBCCI keen to sign MoU with apex Spanish trade body

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

The Federation f Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is keen to sign a MoU with the Apex Spanish trade body to boost bilateral trade.
The remarks were made by Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas in a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Thursday.
FBCCI president said Spain opened a commercial wing in 2018 to strengthen trade relations with Bangladesh. According to Spanish ambassador, a few companies including Inditex and Zara are doing business in Bangladesh.
But there are many world-class Spanish companies in a number of sectors, including agriculture and food processing and machine manufacturing. But many of them do not have the right idea about Bangladesh. Therefore, the possibility of trade relations between the two countries is still untapped.
He said although there is a huge potential to increase trade with Bangladesh, only a handful of Spanish companies are doing business here. It is possible to increase this amount further. But for that, Bangladesh has to be introduced to Spanish entrepreneurs.
FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said that in order to strengthen trade relations, it is important to develop relations between the businessmen of the two countries. Therefore, the exchange of business information will be easier if the FBCCI has can enter into a MoU with the Spanish apex trade body. Ambassador Francisco de Assis Benitez Salas agreed with the suggestion.
The FBCCI president said a draft memorandum of understanding would be sent to the Spanish embassy soon. He said Bangladesh is an attractive destination for foreign investors not only for exports but also for the huge domestic market.
Referring to establishment of 100 economic zones across the country, the FBCCI president said, like China, Japan, Korea and India, Spain could take a dedicated economic zone to set up factories.
Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President, FBCCI, highlighted the possibility of joint ventures between businessmen of the two countries to invest in the ceramic and tiles sector. Also present on the occasion were FBCCI Vice-Presidents MA Momen and Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Mohammed Riyad Ali and CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.


