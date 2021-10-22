Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US announces $25m more Covid assistance for BD

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

The US government has announced an additional $25 million in urgent Covid-19 assistance to help Bangladesh expand its fight against the pandemic, including expansion of vaccinations.
With the support through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US government will provide life-saving medical and oxygen supplies and cold chain equipment to store, transport, and administer vaccines safely.
In addition to US-donated vaccines, this new US assistance will help Bangladesh expand vaccinations to people across the country, enable health workers to treat critically ill patients more effectively, and enhance the quality of care in health facilities.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the US government has provided a total of over $121 million to support Bangladesh's response to Covid-19 and continues to work closely with the Bangladeshi government and other partners to protect the health of Bangladeshis, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka. ?
"We're proud to work with Bangladesh to help health professionals respond to Covid-19 by equipping hospitals with oxygen and other specialized equipment to improve the quality of critical care across the country for years to come.  This new assistance will also support Bangladesh's goal of vaccinating 40 percent of the population by the end of the year," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller.  
The total US government's Covid-19 assistance to date includes the donation of 11.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and additional support for the rollout of the national vaccination campaign.
The US government has also committed $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX vaccination effort, making it the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NRBC Bank starts services at 23 more locations
ICMAB team meets BSEC Chairman
‘BCIC asked to complete building of fertiliser godown in time’
Lafarge launches Holcim Shokti cement in BD
BD rooftop solar firm wins £300,000 UK fund
Delhi starts training of Dhaka Metro rail staff
Pvt sector borrowings grow by $4.6b in FY21


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft