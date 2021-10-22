US announces $25m more Covid assistance for BD

The US government has announced an additional $25 million in urgent Covid-19 assistance to help Bangladesh expand its fight against the pandemic, including expansion of vaccinations.

With the support through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US government will provide life-saving medical and oxygen supplies and cold chain equipment to store, transport, and administer vaccines safely.

In addition to US-donated vaccines, this new US assistance will help Bangladesh expand vaccinations to people across the country, enable health workers to treat critically ill patients more effectively, and enhance the quality of care in health facilities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the US government has provided a total of over $121 million to support Bangladesh's response to Covid-19 and continues to work closely with the Bangladeshi government and other partners to protect the health of Bangladeshis, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka. ?

"We're proud to work with Bangladesh to help health professionals respond to Covid-19 by equipping hospitals with oxygen and other specialized equipment to improve the quality of critical care across the country for years to come. This new assistance will also support Bangladesh's goal of vaccinating 40 percent of the population by the end of the year," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller.

The total US government's Covid-19 assistance to date includes the donation of 11.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and additional support for the rollout of the national vaccination campaign.

The US government has also committed $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX vaccination effort, making it the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access. -UNB



















