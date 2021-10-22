Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:13 PM
UN Technology Bank to helpBD's manufacturing sector

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (left) holding talks with United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries Managing Director Joshua Setipa on technological assistance at the DCCI office on Thursday

Technology transfer no longer a choice but a necessity, said Dhaka Chamber         of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman adding that such transfer of technology would turn Bangladesh's manufacturing sector more productive.
Rizwan made this comment at a meeting with a delegation from the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries on Tuesday at the DCCI head quarters. Joshua Setipa, Managing Director of that organization led the delegation, said a press release.
During the meeting, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said, Bangladesh has made a tremendous economic progress in recent years and witnessed 5.47 percent economic growth in FY2021. Its foreign exchange reserve has US$ 48 billion in August 2021.  
After Bangladesh's graduation from the LDCs in 2026, the country's SME sector will have to embrace the growing challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) to be competitive in the international market.
The DCCI president said the UN Technology Bank can play a vital role to promote technology transfer to make Bangladesh's manufacturing sector to make it more productive.
He also requested the UN Technology Bank to help Bangladesh's SME sector to enhance their capacity development to cope with the growing challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.
Joshua Setipa, said the role of tUN Technology Bank is to promote technology transfer, train up professionals and workers.
He also said that they can identify the country's sector wise technology requirements and will facilitate the technology adoption for the SMEs to make them technologically advanced.
He further said the UN Technology Bank can link up Bangladeshi businesses with technology providers under WTO's technology transfer platforms. It will help them adapt latest technologies and expand in a faster manner.
Setipa mentioned that, UN Technology Bank for LDCs is going to organize an International Summit in January 2022. Bangladesh will co-chair the summit. DCCI can also be the lead implementing partner of an upcoming enterprise development project, he added.
Programme Management Officers of UN Technology Bank for LDC Yesim Baykal and Orient Muloongo were present in the meeting.


