China’s Xiaomi to manufacture smartphones in Bangladesh



Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, pose with Xiaomi executive at an event held at Sheraton Banani, the capital on Thursday, that brought an announcement of manufacturing of smartphones by the Chinese company in Bangladesh,

The announcement was made at a special event at Sheraton Banani, in Dhaka, attended by Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman and Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Xiaomi has collaborated with DBG technology BD Ltd to manufacture its smartphones in Bangladesh. DBG is a global EMS company, who has been operating manufacturing business around the world (China, Vietnam, India etc.) for several renowned brands of consumer electronics. They are public listed company in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the event was told.

The Plant will be producing approximately 3 million mobile phones per year. Around 1,000 manpower will be employed in the plant in initial phase. The Plant is located in Gazipur District, near the Bypass Road, Vogra. The factory is situated in a standalone 4-storied building with a total area of around 55,000 sqft, the company speakers said.

Xiaomi's unique and innovative direct-to-customer business model has been instrumental in disrupting the smartphone industry in Bangladesh. By manufacturing smartphones in Bangladesh, Xiaomi is extending its long-term commitment to the Bangladesh market.

Investments like these set the stage for more international players to join the "Made in Bangladesh" programme and will play a key role in transforming Bangladesh as a manufacturing hub.

The choice of location is strategic as Gazipur is known to have adequate expert manpower, strategic accessibility, strong supply chain hub - a combination of factors that make the Gazipur appealing to technological companies such as Xiaomi.

The first phone of the company to be assembled in Bangladesh belongs to Redmi sub-brand, which is expected to be available in the market from 1st week of November 2021. Subsequently POCO and Xiaomi series will be made in the country.

Salman Fazlur Rahman said: "We have great faith in young leaders and young companies like Xiaomi. These new generation companies and entrepreneurs will be key to the success of Bangladesh. We are happy to partner with Xiaomi as they set up their first manufacturing unit in Bangladesh, as part of the Digital Bangladesh initiative We welcome Xiaomi to sunrise Bangladesh."

In a video message, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "My heartfelt gratitude to Xiaomi for choosing Bangladesh for smartphone production. This is indeed a great support to our movement of being a smartphone producing country. There are now on the verge of realizing the vision of 'Digital Bangladesh' announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said: "This will help us attain our 'Digital Bangladesh' vision and we will get one step closer of our 'Made in Bangladesh' dream. I strongly believe people of Bangladesh will be now getting world-class and innovative devices of Xiaomi at a competitive price."

Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said: "Local manufacturing shows Xiaomi's commitment to being in Bangladesh for the long haul, and we are able to contribute to generating more jobs in Bangladesh. We are truly excited to be playing a role in enhancing the quality of life of the people of Bangladesh."





