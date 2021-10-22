Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP plays ‘old record’ to hide inability: Quader

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP, failing to play role as a strong and responsible opposition party to fulfill people's expectations, is playing their 'old record' to hide inability.
"Sheikh Hasina's government wants a strong opposition party. Without going to people, BNP is now roaming around in virtual arena and media," he told a press conference at his official residence here.
Quader said the people want an opposition party that can read their mind and stand by them in their weal and woe and is capable of holding political programmes, playing a responsible role and making constructive criticism of the government.
BNP leaders are reiterating their old allegations again and again, the AL general secretary said and urged the BNP to make comments in favour of the people stopping spreading rumors and misleading information.
Actually, BNP has now turned into an irresponsible envious party after
forgetting their responsibility as an opposition party, he said.
Noting that now the BNP leaders aren't doing politics rather they are discharging official duty, he said the BNP leaders are now making comments and giving statements as per the order which have no relations with the interests of the country and the people.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues ex-chair, 6 others of SBAC Bank on fraud charges
BNP plays ‘old record’ to hide inability: Quader
Covid takes 10 more lives
Parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur go under floodwater
Miladunnabi observed
Prime suspect of Cumilla incident identified: Kamal
Bhashanchar to remain cut off from mainland: Home boss
School students to get jabs soon


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft