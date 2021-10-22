Video
Covid takes 10 more lives

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 10 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands 27,801. Some 243 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,566,907.
Besides, 534 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease pushing up the recovery rate to 97.65 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,530,083, according to a Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS) press release.
The country logged positivity rate of  1.51 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.40 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 16,088 samples.
Among the deaths, Chattogram division topped with four followed by three in Dhaka, and one each in Khulna, Barishal, and Mymensingh divisions.
Of the deceased, four were men and six women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,806 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,995 were women.
Around 39.16 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 19.63 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.9 million lives and infected more than 242 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 220 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


Covid takes 10 more lives
