Parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur go under floodwater



An inundated neighbourhood of Lalmonirhat, a district in the northern region badly affected by flooding due to the sudden swelling of the Teesta River. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Due to increase in water flow in the river, the water level was flowing above 70 centimeter of the danger mark.

Due to heavy pressure of water flow, the flood bypass of the Teesta eroded roughly affecting people of more than five upazilas of the districts.

Huge croplands with paddy, maize, potato and winter vegetables went under water due to the flood.

Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur's Gangachara report that huge areas of nearby places of the Teesta embankment are facing erosion due to recent flash flood that hit some places of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and the Gangachara upazila.

The water flow of the Teesta river crossed the danger level at Daoni area in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district Thursday morning near Teesta Barrage inundating homes in low-lying areas.

The water level was flowing 70cm above the danger level, caused by a heavy onrush from upstream India, Mizanur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat, said.

He said all 44 gates of Teesta Barrage were kept open due to the pressure from upstream.

Lutfar Rahman, a farmer from Doani village in Hatibandha upazila, said his Aman paddy field was flooded.

The flood situation has worsened due to sudden rise in Teesta water level. His crops may be fully damaged if the water level does not drop in the next 2-3 days, he said.

Local administrations are providing necessary supports including food,

cash and materials to build new houses for the distressed people who lost their houses, land, crops and other necessities.

Meanwhile, UNB reports that floods had inundated low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram district, leaving more than 2000 people marooned.

Teesta River was flowing 20cm above danger level at Kaunia point of Kurigram on Thursday.

As many as 2000 people in Gharial Danga and Vidyananda Unions of Rajarhat upazila in the district have been marooned as a result. Besides, floodwater damaged Aman paddy and vegetables in the district.

Putul Rani, a resident of Namavrat village said," Despite having supplies in stock, I can't cook anything as there is waist high water everywhere in my house."

"This is a terrible way to live," she said.

Hanif Ali of the same village said over the phone," My entire home has been submerged." "My family members have barely eaten since yesterday.We need immediate help."

Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Tasnim said 10 metric tons of food assistance was provided to the flood affected people Thursday morning and more will follow.













Floods triggered by onrush of upstream water and heavy rains caused erosion to the Teesta embankment inundating different parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur's Gangachara.Due to increase in water flow in the river, the water level was flowing above 70 centimeter of the danger mark.Due to heavy pressure of water flow, the flood bypass of the Teesta eroded roughly affecting people of more than five upazilas of the districts.Huge croplands with paddy, maize, potato and winter vegetables went under water due to the flood.Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur's Gangachara report that huge areas of nearby places of the Teesta embankment are facing erosion due to recent flash flood that hit some places of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and the Gangachara upazila.The water flow of the Teesta river crossed the danger level at Daoni area in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district Thursday morning near Teesta Barrage inundating homes in low-lying areas.The water level was flowing 70cm above the danger level, caused by a heavy onrush from upstream India, Mizanur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat, said.He said all 44 gates of Teesta Barrage were kept open due to the pressure from upstream.Lutfar Rahman, a farmer from Doani village in Hatibandha upazila, said his Aman paddy field was flooded.The flood situation has worsened due to sudden rise in Teesta water level. His crops may be fully damaged if the water level does not drop in the next 2-3 days, he said.Local administrations are providing necessary supports including food,cash and materials to build new houses for the distressed people who lost their houses, land, crops and other necessities.Meanwhile, UNB reports that floods had inundated low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram district, leaving more than 2000 people marooned.Teesta River was flowing 20cm above danger level at Kaunia point of Kurigram on Thursday.As many as 2000 people in Gharial Danga and Vidyananda Unions of Rajarhat upazila in the district have been marooned as a result. Besides, floodwater damaged Aman paddy and vegetables in the district.Putul Rani, a resident of Namavrat village said," Despite having supplies in stock, I can't cook anything as there is waist high water everywhere in my house.""This is a terrible way to live," she said.Hanif Ali of the same village said over the phone," My entire home has been submerged." "My family members have barely eaten since yesterday.We need immediate help."Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Tasnim said 10 metric tons of food assistance was provided to the flood affected people Thursday morning and more will follow.