Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur go under floodwater

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

An inundated neighbourhood of Lalmonirhat, a district in the northern region badly affected by flooding due to the sudden swelling of the Teesta River. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An inundated neighbourhood of Lalmonirhat, a district in the northern region badly affected by flooding due to the sudden swelling of the Teesta River. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Floods triggered by onrush of upstream water and heavy rains caused erosion to the Teesta embankment inundating different parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur's Gangachara.
Due to increase in water flow in the river, the water level was flowing above 70 centimeter of the danger mark.
Due to heavy pressure of water flow, the flood bypass of the Teesta eroded roughly affecting people of more than five upazilas of the districts.
Huge croplands with paddy, maize, potato and winter vegetables went under water due to the flood.
Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur's Gangachara report that huge areas of nearby places of the Teesta embankment are facing erosion due to recent flash flood that hit some places of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and the Gangachara upazila.
The water flow of the Teesta river crossed the danger level at Daoni area in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district Thursday morning near Teesta Barrage inundating homes in low-lying areas.
The water level was flowing 70cm above the danger level, caused by a heavy onrush from upstream India, Mizanur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat, said.
He said all 44 gates of Teesta Barrage were kept open due to the pressure from upstream.
Lutfar Rahman, a farmer from Doani village in Hatibandha upazila, said his Aman paddy field was flooded.
The flood situation has worsened due to sudden rise in Teesta water level. His crops may be fully damaged if the water level does not drop in the next 2-3 days, he said.
Local administrations are providing necessary supports including food,
cash and materials to build new houses for the distressed people who lost their houses, land, crops and other necessities.
Meanwhile, UNB reports that floods had inundated low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram district, leaving more than 2000 people marooned.
Teesta River was flowing 20cm above danger level at Kaunia point of Kurigram on Thursday.
As many as 2000 people in Gharial Danga and Vidyananda Unions of Rajarhat upazila in the district have been marooned as a result. Besides, floodwater damaged Aman paddy and vegetables in the district.
Putul Rani, a resident of Namavrat village said," Despite having supplies in stock, I can't cook anything as there is waist high water everywhere in my house."
"This is a terrible way to live," she said.
Hanif Ali of the same village said over the phone," My entire home has been submerged." "My family members have barely eaten since yesterday.We need immediate help."
Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Tasnim said 10 metric tons of food assistance was provided to the flood affected people Thursday morning and more will follow.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues ex-chair, 6 others of SBAC Bank on fraud charges
BNP plays ‘old record’ to hide inability: Quader
Covid takes 10 more lives
Parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur go under floodwater
Miladunnabi observed
Prime suspect of Cumilla incident identified: Kamal
Bhashanchar to remain cut off from mainland: Home boss
School students to get jabs soon


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft