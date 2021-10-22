Miladunnabi observed



Muslim devotees join a procession in the capital marking Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Wednesday. The photo was taken from Ramna area. photo : Observer

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), was observed in Bangladesh on Wednesday with due religious fervour and solemnity, condemning recent attacks on the Hindu community.Different Islamic and political organizations arranged rallies and discussions marking celebration of the birthday of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh).It was government holiday.The traditional colourful rallies 'Jasne Julush' under the auspices of Ashekane Gausia Rahmania Mainiya Sahidiya Maizbhandariand Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria were brought out from the city's Matshya Bhaban to Engineers Institution Bangladesh (IEB) and Gulistan Mahanagar Natyamancha in the city respectively.Chief patron of Ashekane Gausia Rahmania Mainiya Sahidiya Maizbhandaria Maulana Syed Shahid Uddin Ahmad Al Hasani Wal-Hossaini Maizbhandari (MAJI) attended the rally.Prior to the rally, a discussion was held on the importance of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.Those who commit acts of terror in the name of Islam are the enemies of the prophet, Ahmed said in his speech. "Islam is a religion founded on love," he said. Certain people have gone against the teachings of the prophet to commit terror and have led to a misunderstanding of Islam, he added. "We must be wary of these people. It is time to act wisely."Muslim devotees celebrate Eid-e-Miladunnabi on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awal in the Hijri calendar.The Islamic Foundation says it is holding various programmes to commemorate the day.