Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:12 PM
Sacrilege Of Quran

Prime suspect of Cumilla incident identified: Kamal

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday disclosed the name of prime suspect - Iqbal Hossain - who left the Holy Quran at Nanua Dighi Puja Mandap in Cumilla.
"Iqbal Hossain, who allegedly left the Holy Quran at Nanua Dighi Puja mandap in Cumilla, was instigated by someone. We are trying to trace Iqbal and all will be clear after his arrest, " Kamal said while talking to reporters after a meeting held in his ministry at secretariat.
Earlier, the minister, also the Chairman of the National Committee of Law and Order and Rehabilitation of the Rohingyas' chaired the meeting of the committee in his ministry conference room.
Mentioning about a CCTV footage recovered from the nearby area, the Home Minister also said the CCTV footage showed that Iqbal was entering a Majar-adjacent mosque at around 3am. He went to the mosque three times and talked with two Khadems there.
"The expert team, after long inspections, concluded that Iqbal picked up the Holy Quran from the mosque and left it in the puja mandap. After placing the Quran, he left with a weapon of the idol on his shoulder," he added.
"The whole thing appears to be planned," Kamal said, adding that the investigators do not believe that Iqbal did the act without getting any instruction or instigation from others. Once Iqbal is arrested, everything will be cleared.
The Minister also said Iqbal is not using any cell phone and suspected that people behind motivating Iqbal into the act might be helping him to hide.
Earlier, CCTV footage showed that a man holding a weapon, which was a
part of the Hindu God Hanuman's idol at the mandap, was wandering in Nanua Dighi area of Cumilla during the Durga Puja celebrations.
The police briefed the media that the man in the footage, had been identified as Iqbal Hossain, who was reportedly a drug addict.
Iqbal is the son of Nur Ahmed Alam, a fish trader, of Laskarpukur area of Muradpur union in Cumilla. Iqbal, the eldest among five siblings, quit school after the fifth grade.


