Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bhashanchar to remain cut off from mainland: Home boss

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said Bhashanchar of Hatiya in Noakhali, the island where more than one lakh Rohingyas would be relocated within this year, will remain isolated from mainland after evening to keep the island free from drug trading.
Monitoring at Bhashanchar will be enhanced so that drugs cannot enter the island. As part of the vigilance, the island would remain isolated from the mainland
after evening. No boat will be allowed to enter the island during the period, he said.
He said this while briefing media after the National Committee on Coordination, Management and Law and Order for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals Rohingyas' at secretariat.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, also the Chairman of the national committee, chaired the meeting in his ministry conference room.
He said the birth rate of Rohingyas is increasing uncontrollably. The birth rate and names of newly born babies are being enrolled. The authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary measures to control the birth rate at Rohingya camps.
He also informed that the activities of Rohingya relocation at Bhashanchar would start again from December this year.
At the same time, the authorities have been planning to increase deployment of members of law enforcement agencies at Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar to ensure their security.
Regarding firing along the borders, Kamal said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) opens fire only if it finds any violation of discipline or illegal entrance through the borders.
It opens fire if others open fire. BGB doesn't have any intension to open fire unnecessarily. To protect the borders, it has authority to do whatever it needs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues ex-chair, 6 others of SBAC Bank on fraud charges
BNP plays ‘old record’ to hide inability: Quader
Covid takes 10 more lives
Parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur go under floodwater
Miladunnabi observed
Prime suspect of Cumilla incident identified: Kamal
Bhashanchar to remain cut off from mainland: Home boss
School students to get jabs soon


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft