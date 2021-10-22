Bhashanchar to remain cut off from mainland: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said Bhashanchar of Hatiya in Noakhali, the island where more than one lakh Rohingyas would be relocated within this year, will remain isolated from mainland after evening to keep the island free from drug trading.

Monitoring at Bhashanchar will be enhanced so that drugs cannot enter the island. As part of the vigilance, the island would remain isolated from the mainland

after evening. No boat will be allowed to enter the island during the period, he said.

He said this while briefing media after the National Committee on Coordination, Management and Law and Order for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals Rohingyas' at secretariat.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, also the Chairman of the national committee, chaired the meeting in his ministry conference room.

He said the birth rate of Rohingyas is increasing uncontrollably. The birth rate and names of newly born babies are being enrolled. The authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary measures to control the birth rate at Rohingya camps.

He also informed that the activities of Rohingya relocation at Bhashanchar would start again from December this year.

At the same time, the authorities have been planning to increase deployment of members of law enforcement agencies at Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar to ensure their security.

Regarding firing along the borders, Kamal said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) opens fire only if it finds any violation of discipline or illegal entrance through the borders.

It opens fire if others open fire. BGB doesn't have any intension to open fire unnecessarily. To protect the borders, it has authority to do whatever it needs.













