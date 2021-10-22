School students to get jabs soon

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that vaccination activities would begin as soon as the registration of school students, aged between 12 and 17 will be completed.

The minister came up with the remark while responding to a question to the reporters after a programme at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.

He said, "The vaccination programme for school students aged between 12 and 17 will start by 30 October. The number of school students is about one and a half crore. To vaccinate them about three crore vaccines will be needed. We have the Pfizer vaccine and we are also ready to vaccinate them. We are now waiting for student registration. The education ministry will send the list of the students to the ICT Division by this month. The vaccination programme will start after getting the list."

The minister said, "We have bought 21 crore vaccines which are coming every month. Five million vaccines also came from China yesterday. Vaccines are coming also from the Covax facility. We have enough vaccines. If all goes well, we will be able to give three crore vaccines this month."

"Five million vaccines

are expected to arrive from the Covax facility next month. If our purchased vaccines continue to come on schedule, we hope to be able to give more than three crore vaccines every month," he added further.

Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS),was present as a special guest and Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary of the Health Service Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was also present.







