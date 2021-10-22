Verdict against Sinha, 10 others deferred again

The verdict in a corruption case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in a case filed over laundering Tk 4 crore, has been deferred once again.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka rescheduled verdict date and fixed November 9 for delivery of the verdict of the graft case,

On October 5, the court deferred the verdict till Thursday

On completion arguments in the case, the court on September 14 had fixed October 5 for delivering the judgement.

The 10 other accused of the case are -- AKM Shamim, Gazi Salahuddin, Swapan Kumar Roy, Md Lutful Haque, Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, Shafiuddin Askary Ahmed, Ranjit Chandra Saha, Santri Roy and Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty.

Of the 11 accused, Shamim, Salahuddin, Swapan, Lutful, Shahjahan and Niranjan are now on bail, while Mahbubul is now behind bars.

Four other accused -- SK Sinha, Shafiuddin, Ranjit and Santri -- have been absconding since filing the graft case.

In October 2018, the Anti-Corruption Commission said it found evidence of fraud involving transactions of Tk 4 crore borrowed with fake documents by two businessmen -- Shahjahan and Niranjan -- from the Farmers Bank [now Padma Bank]. Later, the money was deposited in Justice Sinha's account.

On July 10 of 2019, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the graft case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka in this regard.

On December 8 that year, Investigation Officer Md Benjir Ahamad, also ACC Director, pressed charges against Sinha and 10 others in the case. On August 13 last year, the court framed charges against them.

Justice Sinha resigned on November 11, 2017, from abroad. He is now in the USA.












