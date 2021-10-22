DU ‘Ga’ unit entry test today

The 'Ga' unit admission test of Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic session will be held today (Friday) at eight divisional cities across the country.

The exam will start from 11:00am and will end at 12:30pm.

A total of 27,374 admission seekers applied for the test against 1,250 seats. Some 22 students will compete for each seat.

A press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office (PRO) said Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will visit centres at Faculty of Business Studies on the campus at around 11:15am.

The 'Gha' unit admission test will be held on October 23.






