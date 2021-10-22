Video
DU ‘Ga’ unit entry test today

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
DU Correspondent

The 'Ga' unit admission test of Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic session will be held today (Friday) at eight divisional cities across the country.
The exam will start from 11:00am and will end at 12:30pm.
A total of 27,374 admission seekers applied for the test against 1,250 seats. Some 22 students will compete for each seat.
A press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office (PRO) said Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will visit centres at Faculty of Business Studies on the campus at around 11:15am.
The 'Gha' unit admission test will be held on October 23.


