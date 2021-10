A colourful rally marking the 'Jasne Julush' Eid-e-Miladunnabi









A colourful rally marking the 'Jasne Julush' Eid-e-Miladunnabi organised by Anjumane Rahmania Ahmadiyya Sunnia Trust Chattogram, was brought out in the port city on Wednesday. Hazrat Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah of Alia Kaderia Sirikot Sharif led the rally. photo: observer