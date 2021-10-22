Badrunnessa College teacher put on remand in DSA case

Ruma Sarker, Assistant Professor of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College who was arrested for instigation people by spreading false videos in social media, was placed on a two day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order after police produced her before the court with a prayer of seven-day remand. Ruma Sarker was picked up from her Baily Road residence on Wednesday morning.

Ruma had uploaded a video of the murder of one Shahinuddin in Dhaka's Pallabi, claiming it to be the footage of the murder of Jatan Kumar Saha, who died in a mob attack in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila on October 15. Police filed a case against Ruma with Ramna police Station on Wednesday under Digital Security Act (DSA).











