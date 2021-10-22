

Journo S. M. Shawkat Hossain dies

Reza, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club, suffered a stroke and breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital at 9 pm on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers.

