Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mosque and Temple at same yard: An epitome of religious harmony in Lalmonirhat

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Mosque and Temple at same yard: An epitome of religious harmony in Lalmonirhat

Mosque and Temple at same yard: An epitome of religious harmony in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Oct 21: In this unique place fragrance of attar mingles with joss stick's aroma.
It comes alive every day with chanting of dhikr (ritual prayer or litany practiced by Muslims) and ululation (a ritual for Hindus).
The unique co-existence of Puran Bazar Jame Mosque and Kalibari Central Temple in Kalibari area of the Lalmonirhat city presents a picture of religious harmony amid the growing religious insensitivity and intolerance across the globe.
This two institutions central to religious practice of Islam and Hinduism have completed yet another year of their iconic existence as the Hindu worshippers in the area just celebrated their biggest Durga puja festival in an environment of peace and harmony.
According to locals, in 1836 the Temple of Hindu goddess Kali was established in the area. In the meantime some traders travelling from different parts of the country built a makeshift house to perform their daily prayers at the Puran Bazar area, adjacent to the temple. With the passage of time, the house took the name as Puran Bazar Jame Mosque.
Since then the two religious institutions have been the tradition of a euphony which is quite rare in this part of the globe.
Every year before Durga puja, mosque and temple executive committees hold a meeting to schedule their daily programmes.
Both communities take pride in the fact that no religious strife has occurred in this area.
When the Azan for Fazr prayers ends, the Hindu devotees gather at the temple to hold their rituals. In this way the two communities show respect to each other's religious practices in an environment of tolerance.
People from far and away come every day to visit this temple-mosque harmony of Lalmonirhat. Even many foreign envoys also paid visit to witness this rare co-existence of the mosque and the temple and their activities.
Some local visitors told the UNB reporter, "This is really something we take pride in- an excellent example of religious harmony of Lalmonirhat that has sustained for decades."
Imam of Puran Bazar Jame Mosque Mohammad Alauddin said, the temple was built way before the mosque and now "our address is in the same yard."
People from any religion and classes are welcome to visit both the temple and the mosque here. Anyone can witness the unbroken decades-long religious co-existence and learn from us", he said."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo S. M. Shawkat Hossain dies
Mosque and Temple at same yard: An epitome of religious harmony in Lalmonirhat
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Protest Against Vandalism
Glory resonates as JPC going to step into 68  
CU classes to resume tomorrow
CU classes resume


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft