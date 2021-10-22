Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

At least four people were injured in a fire that broke out at Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.
Duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Khaleda Yeasmin said the fire broke out on the fifth floor of the hospital around 12.30 pm.
On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
The fire fighters extinguished the blaze around 2:10pm.
Lima Khanam, duty officer at the fire service and civil defense headquarters control room, said at least four people were injured in this fire incident and they were sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.    -UNB


